D2L IS A MULTIPLE AWARD WINNER — AGAIN

Kitchener, Waterloo, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On June 23, D2L Brightspace was named the Best Solution for Students with Special Needs, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Experience Partner K-12/Higher Education of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to be recognized, once again, by SIIA with the CODiE awards,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Our mission is to transform the way the world learns, and that’s never been more pressing than in the last year and a half, when COVID-19 demanded that we go above and beyond for learners and educators around the world. Everyone at D2L is committed to innovation and excellence, and these awards are recognition that we’re moving in the right direction, which is only going to benefit the people we’re all focused on – students.”

“Congratulations to the 2021 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Ed Tech products and services and this year’s class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Forty-five awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie .

Details about the winning products can be found at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners .

ABOUT THE CODiE AWARDS

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success.

It makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online, to build meaningful connections, and gives teachers and instructors the tools they’re going to love. Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for teachers and instructors to reach every learner and for every learner to reach their full potential.

D2L’s Brightspace has won multiple industry awards. To learn more, visit D2L for K-12 or Higher Education.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

