D2L PARTNERS WITH INFINITE CAMPUS TO SUPPORT K-12 LEARNERS

Kitchener, Waterloo, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it is partnering with Minnesota-based educational software company Infinite Campus on a unique collaboration that will benefit learners and teachers in the K-12 school districts both companies serve. Infinite Campus makes an industry-leading student information system (SIS) to help educators track vital student data. Prior to this partnership, teachers using Infinite Campus' SIS and D2L's Brightspace platform had to enter information twice, which was time-consuming and inefficient. A successful pilot project showed that integrating the two systems allowed information like classes taken and grades achieved to be shared seamlessly between them."We're excited to be working with D2L to offer this powerful integration to customers," said Dr. Barry Brahier, Chief Product Officer for Teaching and Learning at Infinite Campus. "This partnership helps connect teachers with tools they frequently use, which will save them time and reduce errors.""This move builds on the commitment to open, standards-based, and interoperable systems that drive both D2L and Infinite Campus. This approach reflects D2L's desire to transform the way the world learns so that students reach their full potential," says David Koehn, SVP Product Management at D2L. "We're incredibly excited to be delivering an improved and much more efficient experience for our partner institutions now, and into the future."

