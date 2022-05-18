D2L Partners with The Robb Nash Project to Deliver Vital Mental Health Curriculum to Students

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D2L, a global learning technology company, is playing an integral role to help The Robb Nash Project deliver its unique and immersive curriculum to students, helping to engage them in important discussions on mental health.

For more than a decade, The Robb Nash Project has offered a captivating experience that uses music and storytelling to help engage students and address difficult topics, such as suicide, addiction, self-harm and anxiety. When the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person activities, The Robb Nash Project had to rethink how to deliver its compelling curriculum. It turned to D2L Brightspace last summer as a learning innovation platform that is capable of supporting the highly personalized, flexible and accessible digital experience that is A Living Curriculum: Stories of Life through Darkness.

“We couldn’t sit on the sidelines during the pandemic – in fact, it made our work to engage students on mental health issues even more important. But we had to think about new ways to make the personal connections that are so important to learning and discussions on mental health,” says Robb Nash. “We found D2L Brightspace was the best way to keep reaching students – to let them tell their personal stories and to create an environment of trust that helps them focus and reflect on their experiences. We could only do this with D2L Brightspace, and we’ll keep using it into the future to reach even more students.”

Through D2L Brightspace, students can navigate four customizable modules of A Living Curriculum: Stories of Life through Darkness, reading and listening to stories from other young people, and learning how to help grow stronger through their struggle. Students can build confidence with the knowledge that they are not alone and can gain tools to help them build a better, more hopeful future.

“This partnership speaks to the core of why D2L Brightspace exists and our mission to provide access to learning that can help people achieve more than they dreamed,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “The Robb Nash Project provides a vital resource for students and I’m proud that Brightspace is the tool that has helped the project maintain its personal connection to young people, particularly during the stressful days of the pandemic. We’re happy to help The Robb Nash Project reach even more students – it will change lives, and that will have a ripple effect through our communities.”

About The Robb Nash Project

The Robb Nash Project is known for their immersive concert experience that has engaged audiences through the power of music and storytelling for over 10 years. The presentation addresses topics related to mental health such as depression, anxiety, self-harm, addiction, bullying and suicidal ideation. The Robb Nash Project has also now created an online, interactive program that brings the experience right into the classroom. A Living Curriculum: Stories of Life through Darkness uses real-life stories and music to support social and emotional learning. This curriculum enables students to reach out for help within their school communities.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com .

D2L Media Contact

Tory Waldron

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, D2L Corporation

[email protected]

Twitter: @D2L

© 2022 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



CBJ Newsmakers