D2L RECOGNIZED AS INDUSTRY LEADER

Kitchener, Waterloo, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, global learning technology leader D2L is honoured to announce that Training Industry (Training Industry Magazine and TrainingIndustry.com) has named D2L as a Top 20 learning management system (LMS) company worldwide. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Training Industry is a widely read and highly trusted source of information, insights and resources on best practices and innovative approaches for learning professionals.Training Industry selects its top LMS companies based on the following criteria, which they identified D2L and the Brightspace platform as a clear leader in:Quality of learning management system user and administrative featuresIndustry visibility, innovation and impactNumber and strength of clientsGeographic reachCompany size and growth potential“Being named a Top 20 learning solution by Training Industry is exciting,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “It’s gratifying to be recognized for what we’re focused on as a company: modern skills development, rapid upskilling and reskilling, and improving employee talent attraction and retention. And we’re doing all of that with worry-free technology that has better than 99.9% uptime in the cloud, on any device.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACEBrightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website. ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com Twitter: @D2L © 2020 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



CBJ Newsmakers