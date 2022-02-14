D2L Selected to Deliver Learning Platform for Canada School of Public Service

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the Canada School of Public Service (CSPS) has selected D2L to deliver its learning innovation platform. D2L Brightspace will enable the ongoing education and professional development of the Canadian public service.

At a time when the work of public servants is paramount, a modern, intuitive, and mobile-friendly learning platform that supports their learning and development needs is especially critical. By partnering with D2L, the CSPS and the Government of Canada will have the right tools, technology and support to engage and modernize the public service and continue delivering excellent service to Canadians.

“We are introducing the first enterprise-wide modern platform in the entire public service: cloud-based, mobile, infinitely scalable. This is a game changer for learning in the Government of Canada and serves as a pathfinder project for the digital community,” says Taki Sarantakis, President of the Canada School of Public Service.

CSPS has a mandate to lead government-wide learning at all levels and across 96 federal departments and agencies nationwide. The School is focused on providing public servants with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to serve Canadians with excellence.

“In this rapidly transforming economy, our public service needs the best learning platform to onboard new people and support new skills development to keep up with the pace of change,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “The people who lead learning for the Canada School of Public Service are rolling out a modern, responsive and secure learning environment to help their teams succeed. We are thrilled that we can help deliver on their mission to support the best possible learning experiences. We look forward to working with CSPS, and other public service clients around the world.”

D2L Brightspace was selected through a rigorous testing phase and competitive process. This demonstrates D2L’s commitment to privacy and security, and its unwavering focus on delivering a learning platform that is accessible, bilingual and inclusive to a wide range of diverse user needs.

Learn more about how D2L can support professional skills development. Learn more about the Canada School of Public Service.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Tory Waldron

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2022 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



CBJ Newsmakers