D2L’S WINNING STREAK CONTINUES

Kitchener, Waterloo, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that highly-regarded learning industry analyst Craig Weiss has named its Brightspace platform as the top learning management system for both EdTech and Associations. D2L was an award-winner in the Associations category last year.Craig Weiss is the CEO of the Craig Weiss Group , founder of FindAnLMS and writes the E-Learning 24/7 blog, which is read in more than 170 countries and territories around the world.“In 2020, under the most challenging circumstances any of us have ever seen, D2L has stepped up to help their customers do what matters most, which is keeping learners learning,” says Weiss. “They’ve built on what was already a very strong platform by focusing on constantly improving while never losing sight of their main mission, which is to revolutionize the way the world learns. These awards are a well-deserved recognition of that achievement. Congratulations to everyone at D2L on a job well done.”“Craig’s a leading voice in this industry, so we were thrilled when he named us top learning management system for Associations a year ago,” says John Baker, CEO of D2L. “To earn that award again, and to add to it the recognition of Brightspace as the leading platform in EdTech, is both humbling and gratifying. 2020 will be remembered as the year when online learning went from being an option to an essential service, and I’m proud of the role D2L has played in rising to that challenge. On behalf of everyone at D2L, I want to thank Craig for this validation of our efforts.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACED2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for organizations that value continuous investment in people to drive their business success.ABOUT D2LD2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 900 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean

