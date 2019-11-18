Dalfen Industrial Acquires over 2.4MSF of Industrial Properties

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dalfen Industrial announced today the acquisition of over 2.4 million square feet of properties across three states. The assets include the North Carolina Industrial Portfolio located in Charlotte and Greensboro area, NC; I-70 Distribution Center located in Denver, CO; and I-4 Logistics Center located in Seffner (Tampa), FL.

The North Carolina Industrial Portfolio consists of 10 Class A, industrial properties totaling 1,936,344 SF primarily located in the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area. The vintage of the buildings range from 2000 to 2013. The portfolio also includes a parcel which offers future expansion opportunity of up to 950,000 sf. Major tenants in the portfolio include Crate&Barrell , Lenovo , United Technologies, Britax, Geodis & Henkel.I-70 Distribution Center is a two-building portfolio totaling 77,200 sf. The properties are in the Upper North Central Industrial submarket directly off I-70 and a quarter mile from I-25. Currently 98% occupied, tenants in the area include FedEx Home Deliveries , Amazon , and Toshiba .The I-4 Logistics Center totals 424,550 sf and was completed in 2019. The property is in Seffner (Tampa), Fl, with direct frontage on I-4 one exit east of I-75. It is the only available cross docked facility in the East side submarket offering 200,000 sf or greater of space available for lease. The property is well positioned for last mile distribution, with access to 1.2 million people within a 15-mile radius, and Tampa’s population growth has been outpacing the national average by 42%.“Our team continues to expand our footprint in best in class MSA’s across the US,” says Sean Dalfen, President and CIO of Dalfen Industrial . Adding, “This is our first acquisitions in the Denver market, and we will be significantly growing our presence there. This purchase is highly representative of our infill focused strategy as there are 1.4M people within a 10-mile radius.”Over the last nine months, Dalfen has acquired and developed over $400M infill industrial properties across seven states. Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation’s largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.For further information, contact:Dalfen Industrial

info@dalfen.com Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/741ffda8-6cf3-4fb5-978a-b5f4990c0522https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/705e856d-f52b-41a8-9234-d1ab6d1bdf7chttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/990983c9-80e5-4447-8c2b-b35947729413



