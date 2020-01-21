Dalfen Industrial Wins Industrial Fund of the Year at 2019 REFI US Awards

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dalfen Industrial has been awarded Industrial Fund of the Year at the 2019 REFI US Awards. Industrial Fund of the Year was one of the leading categories awarded by Real Estate Fund Intelligence (REFI) “honoring real estate private equity funds and service providers for exceptional performance and overall excellence.”

The Dalfen Last Mile Industrial fund that won this year’s award is a private value-added industrial real estate fund launched by Dalfen in 2016. The fund focuses on last-mile industrial properties in key markets across the U.S. that Dalfen identifies as primed for superior demand and rent growth. “We are honored to win this award, and are proud that our peers in the industry have recognized both our fund’s strategy and our platform. The real credit for this achievement lies with our exceptional team,” said company president Sean Dalfen. The fund was chosen by REFI US in part because of its unique, consistent, and repeatable investment strategy, its track record and reputation, as well as Dalfen Industrial’s successful step-by-step execution of the fund’s business plan. The Dalfen Last Mile Industrial Fund III has been fully invested and the firm is currently raising its fourth fund.REFI US is an experienced team of journalists and researchers providing global real estate investment professionals with vital and actionable intelligence on fundraising, deals, fund launches, fund performance, talent management, and real estate business strategy. Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation’s largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States and Canada.For further information, contact:Dalfen Industrial

pr@dalfen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91dd04e8-ff85-42e6-8ff3-76c95ecedb17

CBJ Newsmakers