EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Babic, President and CEO of Dalmac Energy Inc. (“Dalmac”) (TSX Venture “DAL”) announces effective December 3, 2019, Su Chun has resigned as the chief financial officer of Dalmac Energy Inc. Dalmac wishes to thank Ms. Chun for her contributions and efforts and wishes her well in her future endeavours.



