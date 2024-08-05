Dandy Auto Marine Ltd Celebrates Serving Airdrie, Alberta for Over 35 Years

Airdrie, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Dandy Auto Marine Ltd, a leading automotive repair, maintenance, and marine repair provider, is proud to announce that it has been servicing Airdrie, Alberta, for over 35 years, supporting generations of residents and families.

Driven by a commitment to Airdrie’s people: families, teachers, frontline workers, long-time residents, and newcomers, Dandy Auto Marine has spent the last 35 years striving to help as many neighbors as possible with safe, reliable vehicle care. The company is committed to being a dependable, trustworthy presence for decades to come, delivering service that reflects gratitude for the community’s ongoing support. To highlight this, Dandy Auto Marine donates a portion of profits to Foothills Church Camp to help fund meaningful experiences for youth and to give back to the community that has supported them for decades.

“Our history in Airdrie isn’t just business, it’s personal,” said a spokesperson for Dandy Auto Marine. “We’ve watched the community expand, supported customers through every season, and built relationships based on trust, honesty, real transparency, and being a trusted part of the Airdrie community.”

Dandy Auto Marine boasts an array of local partnerships and approvals, including being AMVIC licensed and ASE, AMA, and CAA certified nationwide, to give customers peace of mind with recognized standards. This client-centric approach is emphasised, with the company offering CAA and AMA members 5% off, along with discounts for first responders and military members to help its local community maximise their savings.

To further deliver the highest standard of customer service to its clients, Dandy Auto Marine is committed to delivering:

Transparency: Customers should always know what’s happening with their vehicle and why.

Integrity: Zero upselling, zero pressure, zero games, just honest work.

Quality: Safe vehicles, accurate diagnostics, long-term solutions, and not just quick fixes.

Community: Every decision, promotion, or initiative is made while making sure to keep Airdrie residents in mind first.

The services offered at Dandy Auto Marine include:

Automotive Service & Repair: As an ASE and CAA Certified Repair Center, Dandy Auto Marine offers a complete selection of automotive repair and vehicle maintenance services. From automotive maintenance and vehicle repairs to out-of-province inspections and certified AMA inspections, the expert team provides each client with the best possible service.

Marine Services: Whether clients need routine maintenance, major repairs, a shrink-wrap winterization service for boats or are looking for eye-catching lighting, performance upgrades, and a fresh new look, the experienced technicians have the expertise and certifications to work on MerCruiser, Volvo Penta, and Indmar boats to guarantee top results and bring unique visions to life.

RV & Boat Storage: Dandy Auto Marine helps locals to protect their investments from harsh Alberta winters with its comprehensive winterization and storage solutions for both boats and RVs.

“We see ourselves not just as a service provider, but as a part of the fabric that makes Airdrie a strong, supportive place to live and work. We have such gratitude toward Airdrietonians for allowing the business to grow and continue contributing locally,” furthered the spokesperson.

Dandy Auto Marine Ltd encourages residents in Airdrie, Alberta, to visit its website to browse its full list of services today.

About Dandy Auto Marine Ltd

Located in Airdrie, Alberta, Dandy Auto Marine Ltd has been offering residents excellent automotive repair, vehicle inspections, and maintenance, as well as marine repair and maintenance services for over 35 years. With additional RV and boat storage options available, Dandy Auto Marine is committed to making vehicle care stress-free and transparent, so customers feel educated, respected, and confident—not sold to.

More Information

To learn more about Dandy Auto Marine Ltd, please visit the website at https://www.dandy.ca/.

