Darin Rayburn appointed Melcor REIT CEO

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (“the REIT” – TSX: MR.UN) today announced that, as part of a planned succession, Andrew Melton will step down from his position of President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2019. Mr. Melton will remain a member of the REIT’s Board of Trustees. Pursuant to the terms of the Asset Management Agreement with Melcor Developments Ltd. (“Melcor” – TSX: MRD), the REIT’s Board of Trustees will appoint Darin Rayburn as President and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT in addition to his role of President and CEO of Melcor, effective the same date.