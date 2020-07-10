Datametrex Announces $1M Sales With LOTTE

TORONTO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into further sales agreements with various divisions of LOTTE Group (“LOTTE”) as a continued preferred vendor partner. Vendors on this platform have demonstrated quality, reliability, and trustworthiness.Under the terms of the agreement, Datametrex sold its technology and solution to Lotte Canon, Lotte Supermarket, Lotte Global Logis, and Lotte Home Shopping for approximate sales of $1.0 million. This follows up with the Company’s previous contracts with various LOTTE group business units originally announced on May 24, 2018 .LOTTE is famous in Japan and Korea for its snacks, department stores, duty-free shops, hotels, theme parks and baseball team, the LOTTE Giants. It also owns the 555 meter-high LOTTE World Tower, which is the tallest building in Korea and fifth-tallest in the world.“This further validates Datametrex and its product portfolio. To continue adding our technology and product platforms through an organization like LOTTE only further supports our capabilities,” stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. “LOTTE is a highly respected company that is expanding across multiple entities. Working with LOTTE allows us to operate in multiple industries, showcasing the value and capabilities of our technology.”Datametrex continues its efforts of facilitating ground-breaking big data analytics AI solutions to companies across the globe. We pride in providing tools so that our clients can visualize their customer and stakeholder data to make predictive analyses, mitigate risk and improve their bottom line.About LOTTE GroupLOTTE Group is the fifth largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment. Additional information on LOTTE is available at www.lotte.co.kr/global/en/main.do .About DatametrexDatametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com For further information, please contact:Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



