Datametrex Announces COVID-19 Test Kits Purchase Orders From a Canadian Health and Safety Company

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has received purchase orders (the “PO”) for COVID-19 test kits from a Canadian Health and Safety Company.The PO is comprising of 2,000 1 Drop Inc.’s Nucleic Acid test kits, 2,000 Universal Transport Medium (UTM®) Sterile Swabs with 16x100mm Skirted Tubes, 4 Real-Time PCR Detection System machines to analyze the samples, and 1 RNA extractor.Datametrex is ready to supply a strong demand in the North American market for clinically supported COVID-19 test kits. The total value of the PO is approximately $360,000 CDN.Datametrex anticipates that it will have little or no upfront costs associated with the sale of these test kits. The Company has secured all testing kits, swabs, tubes and the PCR machine from the manufacturer required to fulfill the order. All the items will be shipped directly from manufacturers to the purchasers at their operating site in British Columbia.“According to Coherent Market Insights, the global COVID-19 detection kits market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.30 billion in 2020. We are working diligently to support global efforts in reducing the spread of the virus. These tests are vital for management to help protect employees as they provide accurate diagnoses and enable the prevention of the spread of the infection,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational Health and Safety goals with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.About DatametrexDatametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.comFor further information, please contact:Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “proposed,” “estimate,” “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.





