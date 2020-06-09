Datametrex Announces Sale of COVID-19 Test Kits to Canadian Royalties

TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order (the “PO”) for COVID-19 test kits from Canadian Royalties Inc. (“CRI”), a Quebec based mining company.

Under the terms of the PO, Datametrex will sell to the purchaser an intial 2,000 units of Health Canada authorized COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kits manufactured by 1drop Inc. and 2,000 3 mL Univesal Transport Medium (UTM®) Sterile Swabs with 16x100mm Skirted Tubes with testing being conducted by Transpharm Canada Inc. (“TCI”). The Company has secured all testing kits from the manufacturer required to fulfill the order. All of the items will be shipped directly from manufacturer to the TCI lab. Datametrex anticipates that it will have little or no upfront costs associated with the sale of these test kits.“It has been a pleasure working with the team at Canadian Royalties, their commitment to keeping their operations open in a responsible and safe manner is truly representative of the Canadian spirit we are proud to be part of,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational Health and Safety goals with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.About Canadian RoyaltiesCanadian Royalties Inc. (“CRI”) is a private mining company based in Montreal that operates a copper and nickel mine in Nunavik (province of Quebec), under the name Nunavik Nickel Project (“Project”). The production phase started in February 2013, with a concentrator of a capacity of 4,500 tons/day, fed by various mines, including EXPO, ALLAMMAQ and MEQUILLON. CRI’s nickel and copper concentrates are trucked and stored daily at our Deception Bay port facilities, about 120 km from the main EXPO camp. An ice-breaker vessel named “Nunavik”, comes to Deception roughly seven times a year, bringing operational material from overseas and pick up concentrate to deliver to Europe. CRI allows more than 1,000 people to work on its facilities for the operations, including 600 direct employees and 400 subcontractors. It is an average of 400 people who live and work on constant rotation on the Project, whether at EXPO camp or Deception Bay camp, all on a fly-in / fly-out rotation. We also have about thirty employees based at our Montreal corporate offices. Additional information on CRI is available at www.canadianroyalties.com About Transpharm Canada Inc.Transpharm Canada Inc. provides pharmaceutical education, technology, and research opportunities to students through its subsidiary, Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, North America’s premier pharmaceutical training institute. The facility is also fully compliant Health Canada licensed Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) manufacturing and testing facility and is a full-service clinical development business that provides clinical trial services to biotechnology companies. Additional information on TIPT is available at www.tipt.com About 1drop Inc.1drop Inc. aims to provide a solution to manage health with a drop of fluid. It has the key technologies for becoming a global leading company in the field of smart health care. 1copy™ COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit can reduce the risk of asymptomatic and latent infection of COVID-19 by a single virus level limit of detection. Additional information on 1drop Inc. is available at www.1drop.co.kr About DatametrexDatametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com. For further information, please contact:Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.comNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.





