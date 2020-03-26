DATAMETREX EXECUTES $1.1M IN NEW CONTRACTS

TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has secured contracts for approximately $1,100,000 CAD for its services. The contracts are from Governments Hyosung Company and various divisions of Lotte including an initial contract with Canon Korea Business Solutions. Canon Korea Business Solutions was created in 1985 when Canon and Lotte created a joint venture company to service the Korean markets.“I am thrilled to provide this update to our shareholders. Our sales team is doing a fantastic job opening new doors and extending contracts with existing clients. Our original goal of a “land and expand” strategy with is paying off nicely and we look forward to continuing the growth trajectory,” says Marshall Gunter CEO of Datametrex AI.About Datametrex AI LimitedDatametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com).For further information, please contact:Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

