Datametrex Initiates OTCQB Application

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (“Datametrex” or the “Company“) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) announces that it has commenced the process to have the Company’s common shares upgraded and quoted on the OTCQB® Market exchange in the United States.

The Company’s Canadian legal counsel, McMillan LLP, will be acting as Principal American Liaison (“PAL”) in assisting the Company through the U.S. listing application process. Subject to fulfilling various regulatory requirements and completion of due diligence, the Company believes the process should take no more than three months.Moving to the OTCQB® in the United States will provide existing shareholders with an additional trading platform to the TSX Venture Exchange in addition to introducing the Company to a broader range of retail and institutional investors that a U.S. listing provides.Listing Datametrex on the OTCQB® represents a first step in fulfilling the Company’s ambitions to list on a U.S. stock exchange such as NASDAQ and NYSE.About OTC Markets Group Inc.OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates Open, Transparent and Connected financial marketplaces for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our OTC Link® ATS, we directly link a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. We organize these securities into marketplaces to better inform investors of opportunities and risks – OTCQX® – The Intelligent Marketplace for the Best OTC Companies; OTCQB® – The Venture Marketplace; and OTC Pink® – The Open Marketplace. Our data-driven platform enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice at the best possible price and empowers a broad range of companies to improve the quality and availability of information for their investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient financial marketplaces, visit www.otcmarkets.com .About DatametrexDatametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com For further information, please contact:Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com



