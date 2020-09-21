DAVIDsTEA Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 will be released after market close today, September 21, 2020. The Company will host a webcast call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Details of the webcastVia the internet at: www.davidstea.com , in the “investor relations” section.An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.About DAVIDsTEADAVIDsTEA is a leading branded retailer and growing mass wholesaler of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories on our e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and through 18 Company-owned and operated retail stores in Canada. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products is also available in more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.





