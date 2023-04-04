Davie Secures a Minimum of 20 Years of Work as a Long-Term Partner to Canada Under the National Shipbuilding Strategy

Historic agreement with the federal government includes an initial minimum of $8.5 billion in shipbuilding programs

Québec government to support Davie to become one of North America’s most technologically advanced and flexible shipbuilders

LEVIS, Quebec, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Davie Shipbuilding (Davie) is proud to announce that it is now an official partner in Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

As part of the NSS, Davie, Canada’s largest and most experienced shipbuilder, will be called upon to build the largest and most technologically advanced ships ever built in and for Canada. The initial package of work includes seven icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries. This will bring to Davie a period of growth and activity unprecedented in its 200-year history. As a result, Davie will support thousands of exciting careers for generations to come.

“This historic agreement puts the ‘National’ in National Shipbuilding Strategy and the federal government deserves much credit. Together, we will bridge a strategic shipbuilding gap and create guaranteed capacity for future fleet renewal at Canada’s largest shipbuilder. It is an acknowledgement of everything Davie has achieved over the past decade, our expertise and the quality of our Quebec-based workforce. We can now get to work delivering the icebreakers Canada urgently needs to meet its growing responsibilities as an international Arctic presence, while fulfilling its critical southern wintertime mission to keep our economy flowing,’’ said James Davies, President and CEO of Davie.

“We also commend the Government of Quebec for supporting our journey to become one of the most advanced shipbuilding facilities in North America. The NSS will be a springboard to create an internationally competitive shipbuilding hub in Quebec. We will generate and showcase Quebec innovation and talent as we build cutting-edge ships, which are in high global demand,” added Mr. Davies.

“Our employees deserve huge credit for their hard and smart work over the past 10 years. They have helped demonstrate that Canada and our facility is an innovative and internationally competitive shipbuilder. Davie has and will continue to set a new standard in North American shipbuilding. Today’s historic commitment by Canada, our industry-leading facility and global network are a winning combination that will see us create a sustainable export-driven industry,” commented Alex Vicefield, Chairman and CEO of Inocea, the parent company of Davie Shipbuilding.

“We are building the next generation of purpose-built icebreakers for Canada. These are not nice-to-have assets – they are vital and urgently needed both by Canada and its allies. We will deliver the world’s second largest polar fleet to support commercial, environmental and geopolitical priorities. This will build on the essential work we already do supporting Canada’s navy and coast guard,” added Mr. Vicefield.

“The Government of Canada is happy to welcome Chantier Davie as the third strategic partner under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). This addition to the NSS will benefit workers in the Quebec region and provide the Canadian Coast Guard with the vessels it needs to do its important work,” said The Hon. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

A decision that will benefit the entire country

A report prepared by Deloitte and made public in November 2022 concludes that all of Canada benefits from Davie’s activities. Specifically, the report states that:

Up to 4,700 well-paid, long-term careers will be created or sustained by Davie over the next 20 years;

Today’s announcement will lead to up to $21 billion in overall impact on the Canadian economy over the next 20 years;

For every $1 spent at Davie, over $2 could be invested in the Canadian economy;

Up to $3 billion will be generated in taxes and other government revenues.

About Davie Shipbuilding

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada’s premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada’s longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security or fulfil acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

About Inocea Group

Inocea is a leading international marine, defence and industrial group. Its companies, including Davie, deliver complex, mission critical solutions that positively impact the world by protecting national and economic security, fulfilling acute business needs, and preserving our precious environment

