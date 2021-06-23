Days Inn Partners with Husky for ‘Drive to Win’ Summer Sweepstakes

TORONTO, ON, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With summer approaching, Days Inns Canada today announced its collaboration with Husky for an exciting sweepstakes designed to generate awareness and drive business to its hotels.

Now through September 14, 2021, guests can enter for a chance to win 1 of 4 free two-night stays at any Days Inn in Canada and $100 in myHusky Rewards points, perfect for their next local road trip staycation! Guests can get an extra entry by following @daysinncanada on Instagram and entering their Instagram handle on the drivetowin.ca sweepstakes site.

Plus, myHusky Rewards members can save 20% off their next stay at participating Days Inn locations in Canada. To qualify, myHusky Rewards members must enter their member number on the drivetowin.ca site.

“As travel restrictions ease in certain areas, we know families and households will be looking for a change of scenery and a clean place to stay, all within driving distance,” said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing, Days Inns Canada. “Working with the team at Husky and SGT Communications, we have developed this exciting summer promotion to offer an added-value bonus to those who, when permitted, will be hitting the road over the next few months.”

In addition to being promoted online, via social media and targeted email campaigns, the sweepstakes will be advertised at Husky gas stations and participating Days Inn locations across the country.

The Drive to Win Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are of the age of majority in their province or territory at the time of entry. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Prize draws will take place on June 30th, July 31st, August 31st and September 30th of 2021.

-30-

About Days Inns Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country’s leading hotel chains with over 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,945 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada.

Attachments

CBJ Newsmakers