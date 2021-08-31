Days Inns Canada Launches Back to Campus Contest

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the new school year fast approaching, Days Inns Canada is marking the occasion with a “Back to Campus” contest. From now through September 6, 2021, social media fans and followers can enter for the chance to win one of three prizes. Each prize consists of a FREE one-night stay at any Days Inn location in Canada.

Entering the contest is simple – follow @DaysInnCanada on Instagram or Facebook and post one comment and one like on any of the contest posts throughout the week. The best part, enter once per day.

Prize draws will take place on September 7, 2021, and winners will be announced starting September 8, 2021. The Back to Campus Contest is open to legal residents of Canada who are of the age of majority in their province or territory at the time of entry. No purchase necessary to enter. Full rules and regulations are provided on Days Inns Canada Facebook page and Instagram highlight icon.

The contest is running in conjunction with the ‘New School Year. Same Great Savings from Days Inn’ brand promotion. Days Inns Canada is pleased to offer students and their families, along with affiliates at universities and colleges across Canada, a preferred plan discount of 15% off the Best Available Rate at over 110 locations countrywide. For complete details, contact kelly.heer@realstarhospitality.com .

From the University of British Columbia to the University of New Brunswick, there are over 90 hotels located in major university or college cities across Canada and over 110 locations countrywide . Visit daysinn.ca for great deals and discounts.

Days Inn by Wyndham hotels in Canada offer free Wi-Fi, either an on-site restaurant or a free breakfast, a pool at many locations and kids stay free. Plus, earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points while you travel, then redeem for stays at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts & vacation rentals worldwide. Members can also redeem Wyndham Rewards points for flights, car rentals, gift cards, online merchandise, and so much more.

-30-

About Days Inns Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country’s leading hotel chains with over 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,945 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada

