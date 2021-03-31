Deadline Fast Approaching For MADD Canada’s 50/50 Draw

OAKVILLE, Ontario , March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ontarians have just two days left to purchase tickets for their chance to win a minimum jackpot of more than $7,000 in MADD Canada’s 50/50 Draw.

Tickets can be purchased at www.madd5050.ca until 11:59 p.m. on April 1.

The funds raised will support MADD Canada’s work to prevent impaired driving, and to support victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes.

“In just a couple of days, we’ll draw the winning ticket and really make someone’s day,” said MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan. “We have received amazing support for this fundraising campaign, and offer our thanks to everyone purchasing tickets. You are helping support programs and services that will reduce impaired driving and help those so tragically impacted by it.”

The 50/50 Draw is being conducted in partnership with Ascend Fundraising Solutions.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About Ascend Fundraising Solutions

Ascend Fundraising Solutions is a fast-growing technology company that helps Charities, Non-Profits and Foundations raise money for their cause. They are the market leader in data driven charitable fundraising solutions including raffle and sweepstakes technologies. Ascend delivers their products to over 450 clients globally including some of the most iconic brands across the sports landscape and world leading charitable organizations.

