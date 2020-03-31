VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deans Knight Income Corporation (the “Company”) is pleased to release its annual management report of fund performance and audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019. These documents, together with the Company’s annual information form and the report of the Company’s independent review committee for the year ending December 31, 2019 can be found under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.dkincomecorp.com .



