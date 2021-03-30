Tuesday, March 30, 2021Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Annual Financial Statements, Management Report of Fund Performance for the year ended December 31, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deans Knight Income Corporation (the “Company”) is pleased to release its annual management report of fund performance and audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020. These documents, together with the Company’s annual information form and the report of the Company’s independent review committee for the year ending December 31, 2020 can be found under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.dkincomecorp.com.

For further information contact:

Dillon Cameron   Kelsey Dunwoodie
Chief Executive Officer and Director   Chief Financial Officer
Deans Knight Income Corporation   Deans Knight Income Corporation
(604)669-0212   (604)669-0212

