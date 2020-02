Deer Horn Announces Increase to Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”), announces that it has increased its private placement to raise up to $400,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.07/unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10 per warrant share for a period of two years following the close of the offering. Up to 1,000,000 units will be designated as “flow-through” units and consist of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.10 per warrant share for a period of two years following the close of the offering. The Company may pay a finder’s fee consisting of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Deer Horn Capital

Deer Horn Capital is committed to exploring for, and providing, strategic and critical metals vital to a low-carbon economy and for the advancement of technology. The Company's leadership has a track record of project monetization with a board and advisory group that includes industry leaders in finance, mineral property development, geology, mineralogy, solar power, engineering, research and First Nations engagement and economic development.

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

