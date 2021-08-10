Dehumidifier Recall

CBJ – An estimated 400,000 dehumidifiers sold in Canada are facing a recall notice due to a potential they could start on fire.

Health Canada says the dehumidifiers were sold under an assortment of brand names. In the U.S., it’s estimated the recall could impact as many as 2 million units.

All affected models were made by New Widetech, but were sold under different brand names, including:

AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire, Classic, Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations, Haier, Honeywell, JMATEK/AirTek, Idylis, Ivation, Perfect Aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool and Whynte.

There have been more than 100 instances in the U.S. whereby the recalled dehumidifiers overheated, with some catching on fire, resulting in more than $15 million in property damage claims. No injuries have been reported in the U.S. In Canada, there have been two reports of fire and/or smoke damage, with no injuries.

The dehumidifier sizes range from 25 to 75 pints and were commonly sold at such retailers as Costco, Lowe’s and Walmart between February, 2009 and August, 2017.

