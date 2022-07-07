Delivering dynamic performance, the new Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 is now available in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the new Galaxy Book2 360 is now available for purchase in Canada. Completing the flagship Galaxy Book2 Series PC-lineup, the Galaxy Book2 360 combines innovative 2-in-1 design and the latest Intel® Core™ processor for powerful PC performance with the convenience of a tablet.

“At Samsung, we continue to set new standards in PC mobility as we rise to meet the challenges faced by today’s consumers in an increasingly hybrid world,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “Drawing on our innovation in the mobile space, the new Galaxy Book2 360 transforms everyday experiences to unlock new possibilities with 2-in-1 technology that delivers enhanced flexibility.”

Power meets high-performance and security

Galaxy Book2 360 harnesses the power of Samsung PCs and the heritage of Galaxy smartphones to make your everyday easier. Featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel® Evo-certified processor, the Galaxy Book2 360 delivers smooth response times and minimal lag. Whether crushing your workday or unwinding afterwards, you will spend less time waiting for files to load or programs to open. In addition, the updated Windows 11 operating system will help you work smarter and play harder.

Keep your files safer with enhanced security through Samsung Knox. Unlock your Galaxy Book2 360 at the tap of a finger with secure, yet convenient, fingerprint scanning, and enjoy more control over your files through Private Share1. With Private Share, the recipient can’t capture or share your file and you remain in control, having the ability to set time limits or revoke file access at any time.

Take on your every day with 2-in-1 flexibility

Galaxy Book2 360 features an innovative, 2-in-1 design with a 360° hinge that gives you the flexibility to use it as a laptop or tablet depending on your need. Regardless of how you use it, the sleek and lightweight, Galaxy Book2 360 is stylish, versatile, and easy to carry with you throughout your day. Moreover, with battery life being crucial to mobility, the Galaxy Book2 360 has a long-lasting battery2 so you can get ahead of work and tackle projects on your commute whether it’s in the backyard, park, local coffee shop or office setting.

When you do need a boost, the universal fast charger gets you 40% of your battery power in just 30 minutes3 so you can quickly get back to the task at hand. With 2-in-1 flexibility, portability, and long-lasting battery life on the new Galaxy Book2 360, you can stay connected, productive and creative on the go.

Immersive experiences with innovative sAMOLED

With a vibrant, 13.3-inch sAMOLED touchscreen that’s up to 33% brighter than its predecessor4, all your content on the Galaxy Book2 360— from video calls to graphics to movie streaming — will look unbelievably brilliant and clear. Streaming your favourite television shows and blockbuster hits is now made more mesmerizing, and a 1MM:1 contrast ratio minimizes eye strain by automatically adapting to any lighting environment. Just like your smartphone, you can control everything on your touchscreen PC with a fingertip. For an authentic pen to paper feel, use the optional S Pen5 to take notes during important meetings, mark up documents or unleash your creativity when you’re off the clock.

Plus, with virtual meetings and coffees here to stay, camera auto framing automatically keeps you in focus so you will look and feel your best, whether you are using it for company-wide presentations or video calls with a loved one before a flight. Plus, you can stay productive and focused, regardless of what distractions might be around you with the upgraded Dolby Atmos stereo sound and intelligent noise cancellation.

Galaxy Continuity at Your Fingertips

With Galaxy continuity on the Galaxy Book2 360, sync to access files, unite your apps, or access photos or texts across your Galaxy devices. Plus, with Link to Windows6, seamlessly transfer video calls or phone conversations from your Samsung Galaxy smartphone7 to your PC without missing a beat. You can even expand your workspace and take multi-tasking to the next level by wirelessly connecting Galaxy Book2 360 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Series to add a second screen – ideal for on-the-go productivity.

Galaxy continuity can also help you manage your connected home through SmartThings and SmartThings Find8 to simplify your life. Easily turn on the lights, set the temperature or check your security cams, all from the convenience of the SmartThings Dashboard.

Galaxy for the Planet

The Galaxy Book2 360 reflects the ongoing commitment from Samsung to help Galaxy users adopt more sustainable lifestyles by expanding the presence of ocean-bound plastics in Galaxy technology. Like the wider Galaxy Book2 Series, Galaxy Book2 360 includes eco-conscious materials that repurposes discarded fishing nets to reduce plastic waste in the ocean. Learn more about the tangible environmental actions taken by Samsung to preserve the planet: https://news.samsung.com/ca/editorial-delivering-mobile-innovations-that-preserve-our-shared-planet.

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Book2 360 is now available for purchase online at Samsung.ca, at Samsung Experience Stores, and all major retailer partners across Canada.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.9

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Reputable Companies” in Léger’s Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Galaxy Book2 360 Specifications Dimensions 304.4 x 202.0 x 12.9 mm Weight​ 1.61 kg OS Windows 11 Home Display​ 13.3″ FHD Processor Intel® Core™ i5-1235U Processor Intel® Core™ i7-1255U Processor Graphic​ Intel® Iris Xe Graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Colour​ Graphite Memory LPDDR4x

8G (Onboard) LPDDR4x

16G (Onboard) Storage 256G SSD Camera/Mic HD 720p Audio 2 W x 2, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard Backlit, Bilingual (English/French) Battery​ 61Wh (Typical) Adaptor​ 65W TA Security Fingerprint Ports 2 USB-C, 1 Thunderbolt4, HDMI, micro SD

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice. Specifications vary by markets and/or carriers.

1 Private Share features for both the sender and receiver requires Galaxy devices with Windows 10, Android OS 10.0 (Q), and One UI 2.1 or above and the Quick Share app Requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. The transferable type, number, capacity, and expiry date of files as well as the number of simultaneous file shares in Private Share may be limited.

2 Battery life and charging speed may vary depending on environment, usage patterns and other factors. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life and charging speed depends on several factors and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

3 Battery life and charging speed may vary depending on environment, usage patterns and other factors. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life and charging speed depends on several factors and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

4 Compared to 2021 Galaxy Book Pro model.

5 S Pen sold separately.

6 Users must link their Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and Your Phone app on PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Galaxy devices. Requires latest Windows 10 update on the PC. Phone requires Galaxy device to be on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Up to 5 Android applications can be launched simultaneously.

7 Galaxy devices sold separately.

8 Requires Samsung Account login, connection to Wi-Fi or data network and configuring settings in SmartThings Find. The location of the lost device found with SmartThings Find is the approximate location where the lost device’s signal was detected. SmartThings Find application is only available on Galaxy devices with Android 8.0 or later. SmartThings Find can track Galaxy Book2 Pro series devices for up to 10 days while turned off when devices fully charged. Length of time may vary by location, network, usage patterns, device settings, battery condition and other factors.

9 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbbc4393-cb6e-4273-916e-fb22a7dffb98



