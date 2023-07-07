Delmar Acquires Italian Based Logistics Group, Alisped

MONTREAL, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delmar International Inc. (www.delmarcargo.com), a Canadian-based industry leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has announced the acquisition of Italian freight forwarder Alisped (www.alisped.it).

Established in 1968 and headquartered in Prato, Italy, Alisped is a well-established supplier of comprehensive logistics services throughout Italy. The company’s strong presence across Italy includes offices and warehouse and distribution facilities in Milan, Bologna, Civitanova Marche, Modena, Turin, Vicenza and Venice. It also has interests in the United States, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

“The Alisped organization is an industry jewel and a phenomenon in Italy,” said Delmar International CEO Robert Cutler. “We are delighted to welcome Alisped into the Delmar portfolio. Alisped’s reputation for extraordinary customer service and its extensive expertise in the Italian market and trade lanes compliment ours. We anticipate wonderful synergies. It is a very natural and comfortable fit for everyone.”

Lorenzo Cerretelli, Vice President of Alisped, joins Delmar as a Director of the Delmar Group and serve as Managing Partner and President of Delmar Alisped Italy. Mr. Cerretelli has extensive industry experience and has had a variety of executive roles at Alisped in his 20-year career.

“We are excited to join forces with Delmar” stated Mr. Cerretelli. “In this post pandemic era, it has become evident that technology and the financial ability to scale are essential basic requirements to remaining relevant and successful. My family and I know first-hand that Delmar has these resources, joining them will provide our employees and clientele with security and wonderful new opportunities. We share common values and commitment to excellence. We are similar companies in nature and look forward to a bright future as one family.”

About Delmar International Inc.

Established in 1965, Delmar offers comprehensive customs brokerage, air freight, ocean freight, ground transportation, warehousing and distribution, supply chain consulting, as well as a complete range of cargo management services. Delmar remains strategically asset light and has offices in 17 countries with roughly 1500 employees.

About Alisped

Alisped is a prominent Italian-based logistics group, founded in 1968 and headquartered in Prato, Italy. The company offers comprehensive logistics services and has a strong presence across Italy, with subsidiary entities and investments in various countries around the world.

Media Contact:

Oliver Cutler

Chief Marketing Officer

514-636-8800/[email protected]



