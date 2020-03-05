Delmar International acquires Chicago based logistics firm Rotra

MONTREAL, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delmar International Inc. ( www.delmarcargo.com ) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rotra, LLC (and Rotra Brokerage Services, Inc.). Established in 1984, Rotra is a light asset logistics company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, offering international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and warehousing and distribution services. Rotra has enjoyed longstanding success servicing North American and European importers and exporters, with a wide range of logistics services specializing in the transatlantic trade.

“Our acquisition of Rotra is a strategic opportunity for Delmar to both increase our substance in the ever-important U.S. Midwest market and to further grow our presence in European markets. For over three decades, Rotra has successfully serviced and grown its customer base in this geographical sector. There is a strong cultural fit here with substantive synergy and opportunity for both entities and we couldn’t be more pleased to incorporate their family into ours,” said Robert Cutler, Delmar International CEO.The transaction significantly raises the capabilities and size of Delmar’s USA footprint and workforce, which now exceeds two hundred employees, and operates from coast to coast with seven branches throughout the United States.About Delmar InternationalDelmar International Inc. is a privately held Canadian based, leading global supply chain solutions provider, with offices located at major gateways and 1500 employees worldwide. Delmar remains strategically asset light while positioned and partnered to service its clients around the world. Delmar’s core product offerings include: International Freight Forwarding (Air, Ocean, and Ground), Customs Services, Warehousing & Distribution, Technology Solutions, Supply Chain Management, and Trade Consulting Services. Serving SME to Fortune 500 companies, Delmar offers solutions and strategies to optimize any supply chain. From the first to the last mile, Delmar is Logistics Made Simple.ContactMatthew Ross, rossmt@delmar.ca

