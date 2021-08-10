Delmar International Expands to South Korea

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delmar International (www.delmarcargo.com), a Canadian-based logistics company, and Pactra International Co. Ltd (www.pactra.co.kr), a national Korean based logistics company, announced a joint venture which will see the Delmar brand expand into South Korea.

Pactra was established in 1996 and has developed into a global logistics player with 560 employees and facilities across 12 countries. Pactra provides third-party logistics, supply chain, distribution and various other transportation services, such as drayage, warehousing, customs brokerage, transportation management and order fulfillment.

“We see this business alliance with Delmar as a wonderful opportunity to expand our reach not only internationally but within the local Korean market. We are pleased to partner with Delmar, there are many synergies that both organizations and our clientele will no doubt all benefit from.” KT Choi, Chairman – Pactra Korea.

“Delmar is very excited to announce this partnership. The energy between Delmar and Pactra is impressive. Delmar’s network and technology coupled with Pactra’s local expertise and distribution facilities will allow us both to compete more effectively in our respective markets. This joint venture will present many opportunities for both organizations and create additional value for our clientele.” Robert Cutler, CEO – Delmar

Founded in 1965, Delmar International Inc. is a privately held Canadian based, leading global supply chain solutions provider, with offices located at major gateways and 1500 employees worldwide. Delmar remains strategically asset light while positioned and partnered to service its clients around the world.

Delmar’s core services include international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, ground transportation, technology solutions, supply chain management, warehousing and distribution solutions and trade consulting services. Serving SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Delmar offers solutions and strategies to optimize any supply chain, from the first to the last mile.

Logistics Made Simple.



