Delta 9 Announces Closing of Public Offering of Equity Units

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) (TSX:DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) is pleased to announce the closing (the “Closing”) of its previously announced overnight marketed financing of units of the Company (the “Equity Units”) at a price of $0.22 per Equity Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,936,006 (the “Offering”). The Offering was conducted and led by Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the “Agent”).

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each Equity Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.255 at any time up to 36 months following the date hereof.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). The TSX has conditionally approved the Offering and the listing of the Common Shares forming part of the Equity Units and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and Broker Warrants.

The Equity Units were offered by way of a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada except Québec pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions and National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Delta 9’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Delta 9 to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Delta 9 does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Delta 9 to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Delta 9’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022 (the “AIF“) and other disclosure documents of Delta 9 filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF and other disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.



