Delta 9 Awarded Grow Pod Contract for Cultivation Facility in Alabama

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a purchase order from a United States based customer (the “Customer”) for up to 8 of its modular Grow Pods for an integrated pre-licensed cultivation and processing facility in Alabama.

The Customer has also entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the Company whereby Delta 9 will provide services relating to the development of the Customer’s cannabis production facility, training, and other services supporting the acquisition of a state integrated facility license. The Company anticipates the value of the purchase order and Strategic Cooperation Agreement will be approximately $600,000.

“We are delighted to partner on the development of this facility which will house eight of our proprietary and turn-key ‘Grow Pod’ systems,” said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “Our turnkey platform for Grow Pods and services continues to prove one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking to produce premium quality cannabis products.”

The Company’s cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a “Grow Pod”, which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. The Customer’s production facility has been designed for cultivation, processing, extraction, and product manufacturing and will be purpose built using this turnkey and state of the art Grow Pod system. Since 2018 Delta 9 has successfully installed over 250 Grow Pods in third party facilities across Canada and the United States.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates a 95,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include (i) statements relating to the Company’s plans to supply Grow Pods to the Customer, (ii) the Company’s plans to provide services to the Customer and (iii) the Company’s ability to realize revenue from the sale of Grow Pods and provision of services. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2023 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



