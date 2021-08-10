Delta 9 Cannabis Announces Health Canada Approval for Perimeter Expansion and Vault Area

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that on August 6, 2021, the Company received approval from Health Canada for two expansion approvals (the “Expansion Approval”) for its Winnipeg based cultivation, processing, and distribution facilities.

The Expansion Approval allows for; (i) an expansion of the Company’s licensed perimeter at its Winnipeg based facilities, expanding the area currently under license from approximately 80,000 square feet to approximately 95,000 square feet, and (ii) the licensing of a new 7,500 square foot purpose-built storage and distribution area.

The expanded licensed perimeter will allow the Company to improve control systems within its licensed perimeter, improve the operational flow of its operations, and to position the Company to better plan for future expansions of the Company’s licensed cannabis operations areas.

The new purpose-built storage and distribution area will allow the Company to improve its product packaging, case-packing, and distribution efficiency to better allow it to cater to its provincial distribution markets across Canada. The Company anticipates that the new storage area will improve its value proposition in various provincial markets across the country.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit https://invest.delta9.ca/

