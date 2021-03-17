Delta 9 to Open Eleventh Cannabis Retail Store

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its eleventh Delta 9 Cannabis retail store, and eighth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is located in the City of Winnipeg and is scheduled to open on March 18, 2021.

“We’re pleased to bring Delta 9 and our many brand partners to the residents of North Winnipeg and surrounding areas with a brand-new retail store at Bunn’s Creek.” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Delta 9’s welcoming retail cannabis concept, combined with a focus on convenient and high traffic shopping destinations have been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy. Our retail strategy is to offer the best selection of cannabis products at the lowest prices from the most popular cannabis manufacturers in Canada.”Delta 9 now has eight stores open servicing Manitobans and eleven in total across Canada. The Company plans to have up to 20 Delta 9 Cannabis retail stores open this year and has a long-term vision of opening many more Delta 9 branded retail stores across Canada.Located in one of Winnipeg’s most vast and established communities, North Kildonan on the corner of Henderson Highway and Bonner. This location enjoys a traffic counts of over 35,000 cars a day and is well appointed to service over 54,000 people living nearby with an average household income of $100,000 per year.This section of Henderson Highway is the focal point for over half million square feet of retail businesses making it one of the city’s larger shopping destinations. Within a 3 Km radius the area tenants include: Liquor Mart, Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart and Dollarama.The new store is located at 2001 Henderson Highway as part of the Bunn’s Creek mall. The location offers plenty of free parking spaces and easy access from the street. The new store offers customers a modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates.For more information contact:Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.caAbout Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit www.invest.delta9.ca.Disclaimer for Forward-Looking InformationCertain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



