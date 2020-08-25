Delta 9 to Open Fifth Retail Cannabis Store in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its fifth Delta 9 Cannabis Store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is located in the City of Winnipeg, Manitoba and is scheduled to open on September 8, 2020.

“With this newest store opening, we’re extremely excited to be able to offer the residents of Southwest Winnipeg and surrounding areas some of best selection of cannabis products at the lowest prices from some of the most popular cannabis manufacturers in Canada,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Delta 9’s welcoming retail cannabis concept, combined with our focus on convenient and high traffic shopping destinations have been very successful as a part of our Company’s overall vertical integration strategy.”At approximately 4,000 square feet, the newest Delta 9 Cannabis Store is located in Kenaston Common, Southwest Winnipeg’s premier shopping destination with high traffic anchors including Dollarama, Walmart, Home Depot, Safeway, HomeSense and Tim Horton’s. The Kenaston Boulevard traffic corridor in Southwest Winnipeg sees over 50,000 vehicles every day.The new store will be the largest cannabis retail store in the area, offering customers an open and modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates and a full assortment of cannabis accessories. Members of the public can also sign up for free cannabis education courses offered in the store’s education center.“We continue to grow our retail footprint and have established ourselves as a large volume cannabis retailer in the province of Manitoba,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “With our upcoming store opening in Winnipeg we will have five stores open servicing Manitobans and seven in total across Canada. We are focused on opening a total of 12 retail stores by 2021 and have a long-term vision of opening Delta 9 branded retail stores across Canada.”For more information contact:Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.



