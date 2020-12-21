Delta 9 to Open Ninth Cannabis Retail Store

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its ninth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store, and sixth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is located in the City of Winnipeg and is scheduled to open on December 22, 2020.

“We’re excited to bring Delta 9 and our many brand partners to the residents of Transcona and surrounding areas while contributing to their community as a socially responsible and community-oriented business.” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Winnipeg has been an amazing market for us, and we want to continue to invest and grow here. Our retail strategy is to offer some of the best selection of cannabis products at the lowest prices from the most popular cannabis manufacturers in Canada.”Delta 9 now has six stores open servicing Manitobans and nine in total across Canada. The Company plans to open up to 20 total Delta 9 retail stores by 2022 and has a long-term vision of opening many more Delta 9 branded retail stores across Canada.Delta 9’s welcoming retail cannabis concept, combined with a focus on convenient and high traffic shopping destinations have been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy. At approximately 1800 square feet, the newest Delta 9 Cannabis Store is situated at the major intersection of Regent Ave (Route 37) and Lagimodiere Blvd (Route 59). This intersection is the focal point for over 2.5 million square feet of retail businesses making it the city’s second largest shopping destination. The surrounding area tenants include: Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, Superstore, Rona, Canadian Tire, Princess Auto, Goodlife Fitness, Kildonan Place Shopping Centre and Sobey’s. The Regent and Lagimodiere Boulevard traffic corridor in Northeast Winnipeg sees over 95,000 vehicles every day and is the busiest shopping district in the vicinity.The new store offers customers an open and modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates, a full assortment of cannabis accessories and will provide touchless Click & Collect service. Members of the public can also sign up for free cannabis education courses offered in the store’s education center.“We’ve seen the value that brick-and-mortar retail stores bring to our consumers; welcoming new guests to learn about cannabis, building relationships in new communities and we’re excited to contribute to the local economy,” Said Arbuthnot. “We will continue to grow our retail footprint and establish ourselves as a large volume cannabis retailer in Canada.”For more information contact:Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.caAbout Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “VRNDF”. For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.Disclaimer for Forward-Looking InformationCertain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



