Delta 9 to Supply Cannabis to Province of British Columbia

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (the “BCLDB”) has provided the Company with authorization to supply non-medical cannabis to the BCLDB for retail sale in the province of British Columbia.

“This marks the fourth major provincial supply contract for Delta 9 after Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “As we ramp up our overall production capacity in 2019 and 2020, we will continue to seek additional distribution contracts for our cannabis products in Eastern markets. This agreement is a major step toward realizing our vision of being a national distributor of cannabis. We are pleased to offer BC retail stores and consumers the opportunity to access Delta 9’s premium branded cannabis products.”The Company will begin supplying British Columbia with a variety of distinct, adult-use cannabis products under its premium Delta 9 brand name, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Delta 9 is in continued discussions with other provinces, territories and private retail outlets and plans to secure additional cannabis supply agreements over the rest of the year.For more information contact:Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.Delta 9 Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana pursuant to the ACMPR and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTC under the symbol VRNDF.

