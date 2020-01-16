DEMATIC SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE

Kitchener, Waterloo, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Dematic, a leading provider of supply chain automation, has launched its global certification program using the Brightspace platform.Dematic has a workforce of over 8000 employees who design, build, implement, and support automated solutions for warehouses, distribution centers, and production facilities. The company offers 10 certifications, with many more planned. The certification program validates the competencies of Dematic’s global talent pool of engineers and sales teams. Before choosing Brightspace, Dematic had used a manually managed program.“We required an automated solution but were not willing to compromise the value of the individualized feedback that we offered,” says Cara Scott, Certification Program Manager at Dematic. “We researched and developed a score card for at least 10 other solutions. Brightspace was the only automated solution that allowed us to offer an appropriate balance of canned and personalized feedback, and it will help us get our people certified and contributing to projects as soon as possible.” “We’re incredibly excited to be working with an innovative company like Dematic,“ said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Like D2L, they’re leaders in their field, and we’re looking to build on our strong partnership.”ABOUT DEMATIC

Dematic is a supplier of integrated automated supply chain technology, software and services and is listed as the world’s third-largest materials handling systems supplier.ABOUT BRIGHTSPACEBrightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices , has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning , video management , intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning , and actionable learning analytics . D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L PRESS CONTACTErin Mills, VP of Demand Generation, D2L Corporation, pr@D2L.comTwitter: @D2L © 2020 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

