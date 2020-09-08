Dementia, brain research, residential care: Seniors issues poll strongly during COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The well-being of Canadian seniors is in hyperfocus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new national survey by The Baycrest Foundation. The Canadian Brain Health Index, an Angus Reid poll of 1,510 Canadians, reveals the fundamental importance of improving healthcare for older adults and addressing social issues affecting Canada’s most vulnerable population.

The study provides a benchmark of attitudes towards seniors, healthcare research and brain health, and is intended to support the launch of the fifth annual Yogen Fr üz Brain Project on behalf of Baycrest. The project is a public purpose initiative to raise awareness about brain health and critical funding for research at Baycrest for Alzheimer’s and related dementias.Issues facing Canadian seniors

Respondents ranked residential care (92%) and dementia (90%) as the two leading areas that need addressing in order to improve healthcare for Canada’s aging population. Breakthrough research in brain health (85%), social isolation/loneliness (85%), and well-being and lifestyle supports (84%) are also fundamental areas requiring focus. In Canada, more than 564,000 people currently live with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia and despite popular belief, it is not a natural or inevitable consequence of aging. Younger Canadians agree dementia is an important health concern to address – an almost equal number of 18-34-year-olds (87%) and 35-54-year-olds (88%), concur. That number rises to 93 per cent for those aged 55+. Meanwhile, women are more likely to consider brain health research more important than men (88% and 80% respectively).The COVID-19 pandemic and senior healthcare

The pandemic has exposed the fissures in society, revealing a deep-rooted need for change. Virtually all respondents agree that COVID-19 has uncovered a greater need to focus on senior healthcare (96%) and to support the most vulnerable among us more generally (93%).The survey also found eight-in-10 Canadians (82%) report a greater need for community connection (through social programs, activities, arts, etc.); a similar number (79%) said more critical healthcare research is needed for diseases such as dementia.“Canadians overwhelmingly feel that more can be done for the well-being of older adults in this country,” said Josh Cooper, President and CEO of The Baycrest Foundation. “Now is the time to turn these beliefs into action and safeguard aging Canadians. Funds raised through The Yogen Früz Brain Project allow us to change the future of brain health and continue to protect the lives of seniors here in Toronto and worldwide.”Bringing brain health to light

When asked which of the “following activities can improve brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline,” staying in good health and exercising (98%) lead the way. Engaging in one’s community (90%), art (89%) and playing/learning an instrument (87%) were close behind. Rounding out the list was learning a new language (82%).Younger Canadians (18-34-year-olds) are more aware than those aged 55+ that learning new activities is important for promoting brain health. While 87 per cent of younger Canadians understand that learning a new language will have a positive impact on brain health, only 74 per cent of those aged 55+ agree. Meanwhile, nine-in-10 of the younger cohort believe learning a new instrument is important, a number that drops slightly for the older cohort (84%).Sculptures are available for purchase with proceeds going to support brain research, patient care, education and innovation at Baycrest, a leader in the field of aging and brain health.The brainstallations

Artwork designed by celebrities and artists including Anthony Ricciardi, Ashley Campbell and Neil Dankoff will be on display at various locations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area until the end of the year. The public can vote for their favourite brain sculpture from now until November 1, 2020 through the People's Choice Award , sponsored by Roche.

Baycrest is a global leader in geriatric residential living, healthcare, research, innovation and education, with a special focus on brain health and aging. Fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest provides excellent care for older adults combined with an extensive clinical training program for the next generation of healthcare professionals and one of the world’s top research institutes in cognitive neuroscience, the Rotman Research Institute. Baycrest is home to the federally and provincially-funded Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), a solution accelerator focused on driving innovation in the aging and brain health sector, and is the developer of Cogniciti – a free online memory assessment for Canadians 40+ who are concerned about their memory. Founded in 1918 as the Toronto Jewish Old Folks Home, Baycrest continues to embrace the long-standing tradition of all great Jewish healthcare institutions to improve the well-being of people in their local communities and around the globe. Baycrest is helping create a world where every older adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration and fulfilment. For more information please visit: www.baycrest.org Media contacts:

