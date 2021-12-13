Demi Lovato Giving Away Over 1000 Vibrators to Fans for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the launch of their own sex toy in partnership with sex tech company Bellesa just last month, Demi made the exciting sex toy giveaway announcement on Instagram , hashtagging #DemiClaus.



On an episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, that aired last month, Demi, alongside sex educator Shan Boodram, had a candid conversation around normalizing the use of pleasure products and lifting the stigma around sex technology. The pair discussed how we need to be able to have open and candid conversations about sexual pleasure – and Demi’s Naughty List does just that.

The Naughty List currently has over 400,000 signups. By joining Demi’s Naughty List , entrants will receive free gifts to their inbox all month long from Demi and Bellesa. “Demi and Bellesa are giving away thousands of free toys, gift cards and more surprises! (Yes, seriously.),” the page reads.

“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands,” Demi Lovato said in a statement last month, after launching the Demi Wand , a powerful and inclusive wand vibrator for all bodies. “We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms,” they continued.

“It’s been a rough 2021 for so many. We wanted to spread some joy this holiday season,” says Michelle Shnaidman, CEO of Bellesa. “Last year, we gave away over $3M in prizes. This year, we’re doing it even bigger. We’re running an interactive map this year showcasing where in the world all of the different sign-ups are coming from.”

Launched just weeks ago, the Demi Wand has quickly become the #1 best-selling direct-to-consumer sex toy for holiday season 2021. Early projections put it in rare air as one of the to-be best-selling direct-to-consumer sex toys for all of 2022.

