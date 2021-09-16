Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reports Positive Results from a Preclinical Study in Atopic Dermatitis: its new generation of compounds are significantly more effective than FDA-approved topical AD drug crisaborole

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver based biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health and healthy ageing, is pleased to announce that two of its topical drugs produced significant inhibitory effects in a well-established mouse model of atopic dermatitis (AD). AD is a chronic inflammatory skin disease with significant unmet need that is often linked to depression and a decreased quality of life. Recently published research reports estimate the global AD treatment market to reach as high as USD $34 billion by 2026.

Dr. Youwen Zhou, Professor of Dermatology at the University of British Columbia, and Director of Skin Research Program, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute: “Atopic dermatitis is an intensely itchy inflammatory skin disease that causes physical and psychological suffering in millions of people worldwide. The currently available therapies, including the most recent FDA-approved drug, crisaborole, are unsatisfactory due to limitations in effectiveness or tolerability. Therefore, it is exciting to discover that several of Derm-Biome’s newly developed compounds far outperformed crisaborole in blocking the development of skin inflammation in a mouse model of atopic dermatitis. If confirmed in further experimental testing, these compounds hold strong potential to become the next generation of therapies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis”.

These novel compounds were submitted in US patent application titled COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATMENT OF INFLAMMATORY SKIN CONDITIONS that was filed on June, 14, 2021.

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We are very excited over the results of this trial. We had acquired a promising drug candidate for skin conditions, but we made the decision to develop a new generation of novel derivatives in the hopes of creating even more active and soluble compounds. We now believe that we have a commercially viable drug candidate that will improve the lives of those suffering from chronic inflammatory skin diseases.”

Derm-Biome CSO Dr. Poul Sorensen: “We are absolutely thrilled with the recent findings that our compounds are highly efficacious in a very well established mouse model of atopic dermatitis. As a biomedical researcher with a long-standing interest in molecular therapeutics, I can unequivocally say that these types of dramatic in vivo results are exceedingly rare.”

A Clinical Trial Application (CTA) is expected to be submitted to Health Canada by Q1 2022.

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company with a suite of natural compound derivatives dedicated to improving skin health and healthy ageing. Our compounds are well tolerated and exhibit novel anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-oxidant, and antitumor properties.

