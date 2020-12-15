Designed for SMBs, New Integrated Product Suite from Devolutions Delivers Productivity and Security for IT Departments

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move that reduces vendor fatigue and streamlines the IT experience for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), software developer Devolutions today announced that its software products have now been integrated into a suite of essential IT management applications. This includes solutions for the management of remote connections, remote access, passwords and privileged access. When used in conjunction with one another, Devolutions’ suite of IT solutions provides a seamless user experience that combines increased security with productivity.

SMBs (companies with under 1,000 employees) are frequently asked to do more with less. Unlike their enterprise counterparts, budgets and resources for SMBs tend to be stretched thin – which has only intensified during this pandemic. Additionally, with a substantial percentage of employees working from home – and expecting fast and secure access to work files – IT professionals are seeking solutions that will enable secure remote connections. While there are solutions available that can accomplish this, there are very few that cater to SMBs. Devolutions provides solutions that are easy to deploy, affordable and not overly complicated – while still providing a strong level of security.“Vendor fatigue is a real thing, especially during these challenging times,” said Devolutions CEO David Hervieux. “The average IT professional at an SMB doesn’t have time to participate in multiple calls with multiple vendors to hear about each of their individual solutions and then worry about how they will all fit together. With Devolutions, IT pros are provided with a one-stop shop, where they can purchase a series of solutions that easily integrate to make their lives easier. We also pride ourselves on offering that personal touch, working with our customers to quickly develop a proof of concept that meets the needs of the company then working with them through implementation and beyond.”Added Maurice Côté, Devolutions’ VP of business solutions, “We are offering an industry first that delivers to the SMB market the essential capabilities they need in IT management solutions – from PAM to remote connection management – in an affordable package that won’t break the bank. And now with our updated remote access product, Wayk Bastion, we are adding a solution that is specifically designed for MSPs.”

For more information about Devolutions and their solutions, please visit devolutions.net.About DevolutionsEstablished in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 500,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.Media Contact:

