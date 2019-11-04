Desjardins Data Breach

CBJ — Desjardins Group has confirmed that the theft of members’ data first announced publicly in June is much greater than initially thought.

It’s now believed as many as 4.2 million customers had their information compromised. It was originally revealed that about 2.7 million people had been impacted.

The list of personal information compromised included names, addresses, birthdates, social insurance numbers and email addresses.

As of now there is just one suspect in the hacking, but no charges have been laid.

