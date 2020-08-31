Developer of destination distilleries to stimulate Western Canada’s rural economies

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alberta-based Two Pine Ventures , developer of destination distilleries and SNODAY™ spirits brands, today announced their launch of an equity crowdfunding campaign to complete the build of two destination distilleries – Firehall Distillers in Okotoks and Bragg Creek Distillers in Bragg Creek.“When I built Hillside Estate Winery in the Okanagan, our guests needed a distinctive location to experience our products,” says John Hromyk, President of Two Pine Ventures. “While the pandemic has changed our lives, the growth in staycations and the proven model of craft distillery tourism provide new opportunities for innovation. The opportunity in front of us is to lead the development of destination distilleries and have them become a focus of revitalization for the rural communities we call home.”About Two Pine Ventures

Founded in 2018 by longtime Bragg Creek residents Dr. Brett Schönekess and John Hromyk, Two Pine Ventures is the developer of destination distilleries that are a catalyst for community revitalization and fun – producing hand-crafted premium spirits from pure, mineral-rich, glacier-fed rivers and the finest of Canadian grains. Two Pine Ventures is passionate about preserving Alberta’s history, while being a leader in the revival of our Province’s communities. With two locations secured, its locals first strategy will allow the company to grow and develop new destination distilleries in culturally rich, high traffic, local tourist areas, ultimately promoting prospering communities along the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies and onto the prairies that are actively investing in long-term revitalization.Jessica Harcombe Fleming

