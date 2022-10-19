Devolutions Addresses IT Security Challenges, Trends at it-sa Expo & Congress

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Booth #7-161 – Next week at it-sa Expo & Congress – Europe’s leading trade show for IT security – software developer Devolutions will showcase its suite of IT solutions, which are designed to arm IT professionals and MSPs with the tools they need to enhance data security and improve productivity. Devolutions will also discuss key findings from its new report released earlier this month titled, “The State of IT Security for SMBs in 2022-2023.”

Held at the Exhibition Center Nuremberg, it-sa brings together experts from around the world and serves as a trends barometer for the IT security market. Commented Maxime Trottier, vice president of sales and marketing for Devolutions, “Coming on the heels of our newly released annual IT security report, it-sa is a great opportunity for us to connect with IT professionals and MSPs in Europe, and Germany in particular, and have meaningful discussions about implementing appropriate tools and best practices to navigate an increasingly dangerous threat landscape.”

Spotlight on Devolutions Gateway

While Devolutions’ entire suite of IT solutions will be on display at it-sa, a product of focus is Devolutions Gateway. Launched earlier this year, Devolutions Gateway works in conjunction with Devolutions’ privileged access management (PAM) solution, Devolutions Server, to provide secure, authorized access in segmented networks – with no need to configure a VPN. For MSPs, Devolutions Gateway enables seamless connection to separate customer networks. The gateway is also not dependent on the cloud, so it can be deployed inside a network with no internet access required and therefore no risk of downtime during an internet outage.

The State of IT Security for SMBs in 2022-2023

Devolutions’ third annual survey polled IT professionals from around the world to obtain their views on a variety of issues related to IT security. The results of the survey were compiled into a report with topics including cybersecurity, remote workforce challenges, PAM, the role of MSPs, budgets, and more. Among the most notable stats revealed in the report: only 18% of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are checking all the requisite IT security boxes. Added Trottier, “While progress has been made in recent years, there is still much work to be done for SMBs to shore up their IT security efforts. That’s why we felt it was important to add detailed recommendations in the report so that SMBs can continue to improve their overall IT security posture.”

The Role of MSPs and MSSPs

MSPs and particularly MSSPs can play a vital role for SMBs when it comes to offering protection from cyberthreats and managing IT security. Since many SMBs don’t have the resources to hire a team of in-house IT professionals, MSSPs can shoulder a lot of that load, providing services to help reduce risk, enable growth opportunities, and support end users and customers alike.

For more information about Devolutions and their solutions, please visit devolutions.net. To access the complete “The State of IT Security for SMBs in 2022-2023” report, click here.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

