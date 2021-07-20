Devolutions Authorized as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA)

MONTREAL, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Software developer Devolutions today announced that it has been authorized as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). As a CNA, Devolutions joins forces with other industry leaders around the world to streamline the process of publishing accurate and timely security vulnerability information. The company’s specific scope of responsibility for vulnerability identification and publishing is related to its widely deployed Remote Desktop Manager and Devolutions Server solutions.

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program is to identify, define and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. CVE IDs are assigned by CNAs, which are operated on a voluntary basis by participating organizations. These CVE IDs allow the community to refer to vulnerabilities in a standardized way and enable reported vulnerabilities to be published in a timely manner once a fix is available. IT and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address vulnerabilities.

Devolutions has long demonstrated their steadfast commitment to cybersecurity. From achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance to being honored with several Global InfoSec Awards to producing an annual cybersecurity survey, Devolutions has taken a leadership role in arming IT professionals, particularly those at SMBs, with the tools they need to protect company data. Devolutions’ privileged access management, password management and remote connection management solutions not only provide enhanced security but are designed to improve productivity for IT professionals.

“Managing and communicating product vulnerabilities in a transparent fashion should be at the very core of every software company’s quality assurance,” said Martin Lemay, chief security officer for Devolutions. “We want all of our customers to rest assured that they can trust our solutions to help them with security efforts as well as count on us as a company to be transparent about our own security practices. Achieving CNA designation is yet another example of our longstanding commitment to cybersecurity.”

