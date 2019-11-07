Devolutions Named One of Deloitte’s North American Technology Fast 500 Companies

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Software developer Devolutions today announced that it has been presented with the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovations. The Technology Fast 500 is an annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media and telecommunications companies in the United States and Canada; it is based on a percentage of USD revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. Devolutions has experienced a growth rate of 175%.

Founded in 2010, Devolutions designs simple yet effective IT software solutions for small and midsized businesses (SMBs). These solutions give businesses the capabilities they need for effective universal password and access management, including privileged access management, password management and remote connection management.“At Devolutions, we’re focused on helping companies strengthen security, increase efficiency, boost compliance, and drive results,” noted David Hervieux, Devolutions’ founder and CEO. “For far too long, smaller businesses have been treated like ‘second class citizens’ on the corporate landscape, and we are flipping that notion on its head by designing best-in-class solutions tailor-made to meet their unique needs. This approach sets us apart, and is the secret to our success. We’re proud to be among the ranks of the fastest-growing companies in North America.”Now in its 25th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award was created to recognize the effort and dedication of the fastest-growing technology companies – both public and private – in North America. To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in North America, and own proprietary technology that must be sold to customers in products or services that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues.“In an era of rapid and constant change, Fast 500 companies should be incredibly proud of the impact they are making across all industries, as they foster the economic prosperity and success of our country,” said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision, unrivaled growth and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today’s world, but also shape tomorrow’s, and I can’t wait to see where they take us moving forward.”Please visit devolutions.net for more information.About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 400,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net , follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .Media Contact:

