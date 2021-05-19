Devolutions Wins Three Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine

MONTREAL, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Software developer Devolutions today announced that the company has received three Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). Now in its ninth year, the Global InfoSec Awards recognize companies from around the world that offer innovative cybersecurity products and solutions. The winners were announced this week at the RSA Conference. Devolutions was honored for their solutions in the following categories: Privileged Account Security (Most Innovative), SMB Cybersecurity (Next-Gen), and Identity & Access Management (Next-Gen).

Even though the vast majority of businesses are small and midsized, most privileged access management (PAM), password management and remote connection management solutions cater to large businesses. Therefore, small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are frequently left with solutions that are prohibitively expensive and excessively complex – making them vulnerable to security gaps and compliance breaches. Devolutions provides PAM, password management and remote connection management solutions that are easy to deploy, affordable and not overly complicated – while still offering a strong level of security and productivity.

“Receiving these awards is a testament to our commitment to provide IT solutions that enable SMBs to cost-effectively strengthen security, increase efficiency and drive results,” said Maxime Trottier, vice president of sales and marketing for Devolutions. “We couldn’t be more pleased to have our efforts validated by CDM – and we will continue to develop innovative, effective solutions catered to the unique needs of SMBs.”

Added Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of CDM, “We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference in turning the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Devolutions is unique in their commitment to SMBs and their solutions are absolutely worthy of these coveted awards.”

To view the full list of winners, visit http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/. For more information about Devolutions and their solutions, visit devolutions.net.

