Dexterra Completes Acquisition of Powerful Group of Companies

Mississauga, Ontario, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dexterra is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Powerful Group of Companies (PGC), a premier facilities maintenance provider operating in Ontario, Alberta and British Colombia.For nearly 20 years, PGC has been providing a range of HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, communications, fire safety, energy management and interior renovation services. Paul Docherty, who has led the company since founding it in 2000, will continue to lead PGC as a division of Dexterra in his new role as Executive Vice President.“The acquisition of PGC represents a significant step forward for our business as we seek to the be the partner of choice for the operations and maintenance of facilities and infrastructure,” said John Mac Cuish, President and CEO, Dexterra. “Their excellent track record of providing full-service maintenance solutions and team of talented technicians and experts further enhances Dexterra’s service offering to the clients we work for and customers we serve.”“We are excited to be joining Dexterra,” said Paul Docherty, Founder, PGC. “Together we have a tremendous opportunity to grow the business across Canada and provide more opportunities for employees in more places.”About DexterraAt Dexterra, we provide quality solutions for the operation and maintenance of built assets and infrastructure. We’re a Canadian company who has been servicing Canadian clients for over 70 years. Dexterra has an outstanding record of creating and managing places that play a vital role in our national economy and our local communities. Our expertise in bringing together the right people with the right skills to transform service delivery and improve your customers’ experiences is what sets us apart.AttachmentNews Release – Dexterra Completes Acquisition of Powerful Group of CompaniesCody Johnstone

