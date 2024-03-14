DiagnaMed Strengthening Intellectual Property Support for CERVAI™ Brain Health AI Solution

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), an artificial intelligence digital healthcare company, is pleased to announce it has strengthened support for its intellectual property portfolio by being a client of Intellectual Property Ontario (“IPON”) Partner Program and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (“NRC IRAP”) IP Assist program, which combined, offers a potential of $150,000 in non-dilutive funding. The Company has made significant progress in its AI algorithms and software and achieved certain research milestones that merit IP protection for commercializing CERVAI™ Brain Health AI solution.

Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and CEO of DiagnaMed, commented: “We have made significant technical and operating progress with CERVAI™, our novel brain health AI solution, and we are pleased to strengthen support of our intellectual property for commercialization with a potential $150,000 non-dilutive funding from IPON and IP Assist programs. As part of our global commercialization plans for CERVAI™, we continue to invest in R&D and expand our intellectual property portfolio through patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets.”

With the IPON Partner Program, DiagnaMed can receive up to $35,000 in initial funding, with a further total grant of $100,000 for intellectual property protection and commercialization services. IPON works with innovators, businesses, and researchers to provide access to expert IP education, financial support, and mentorship to help maximize the value of IP, strengthen their capacity to grow, compete in the market, and enhance research and commercialization outcomes.

DiagnaMed has completed IP Assist Level 1 with the IP Assist program and is eligible to receive up to $50,000 for expert IP services. The NRC IRAP provides comprehensive advisory services and funding to help accelerate the growth of Canadian small and medium-sized businesses (“SMEs”) and has established the IP Assist program that offers a range of targeted IP services in support of companies commercial goals and safeguarding innovations. The main goals of IP Assist are to help SMEs increase their IP awareness (level 1), develop an IP strategy (level 2) and carry out the actions needed to implement their IP strategy (level 3).

About CERVAI™ Brain Health AI

CERVAI™ is a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution that estimates brain age and provides a brain health score. Based on research and development at Drexel University and the University of Miami, CERVAI™ combines a Brain Age™ Estimation and Brain Health Assessment tool with the aim to ‘raise a red flag’ for potential brain health issues. CERVAI™ can assess if a brain is aging more quickly or more slowly than is typical for healthy individuals. Brain age is estimated by collecting neural activity data of the brain with a low-cost and easy-to-use electroencephalogram (“EEG”) headset and calculating the data with a proprietary machine-learning model. In addition, CERVAI™ can assess if a person has a healthy brain or is in the early stage of cognitive decline. Brain health is scored by taking a clinically validated assessment for brain resilience, vulnerability and performance functions. Individuals can seek out personalized diagnostics and interventions, such as medication or lifestyle changes, that may help to decrease the development or progression of cognitive decline.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is an artificial intelligence digital healthcare company focused on commercializing CERVAI™, a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution that estimates brain age and provides a brain health score. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

