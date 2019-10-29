DIAGNOS and its Local Partner Selected Following a Competitive Bid from the Mexican Government

BROSSARD, Québec, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its CARA platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) announces today, through its local partner in Mexico, that it has been selected after a competitive bid from the Mexican Government for screening services among diabetic patients.

“After successful results in 2016 and 2017, today we are very happy that the new Federal Government of Mexico has accepted DIAGNOS’ solution to continue monitoring the diabetic patients for the avoidance of blindness caused by diabetes. There is no doubt that we will make an impressive 3rd cohort. The new Government wants to do things differently and they see the importance of having DIAGNOS’ innovative technology to assist them”, said Axmilab, DIAGNOS’ partner in Mexico.“As of today, DIAGNOS has delivered its CARA AI services to more than 153,000 patients in Mexico. This has served as a fundamental healthcare benchmark to be considered by the health officials of the new federal government of Mexico. At DIAGNOS we’re proud to keep assisting populations by keeping their vision healthy and drawing awareness of such a fatal condition caused by diabetes”, said Guillermo Moreno, Vice President at DIAGNOS. About Axmilab

Axmilab is a Mexican company with more than 24 years of experience by manufacturing and distributing products in the health sector. His founder, Quim Sergio Galindo, has successfully driven the business since its formation in 1994. Axmilab has been a supplier of IMSS (a Mexican Governmental organization) for the last 13 consecutive years in the diabetes area. Since 1998, Axmilab has been working at all levels of Government and represents major brands such as Roche, J&J, Licon, PKL, Alifax.



About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.comFor further information, please contact:Mr. André Larente, President

DIAGNOS Inc.

Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224

alarente@diagnos.ca

